Muscat – Germany remained one of Oman’s strongest European source markets in 2025, with visitor numbers posting steady growth as the sultanate intensified its global tourism outreach.

According to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, a total of 137,386 German visitors travelled to Oman between January and December 2025, compared to 135,133 in 2024. The figures were announced during the sultanate’s participation in ITB Berlin 2026, which concludes on March 5 in Berlin.

Represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Oman’s presence at the world’s largest travel trade exhibition aims to position the sultanate as a leading destination offering diverse, authentic and experience-driven tourism products tailored to different market segments.

ITB Berlin is regarded as one of the most influential global platforms for the tourism industry, bringing together key stakeholders from more than 190 countries, including international tourism organisations, companies, government bodies, media representatives and travel content creators. The event addresses major global tourism challenges while showcasing pioneering innovations, sustainable concepts, AI-powered hospitality solutions and evolving mobility models shaping the future of travel.

Haitham bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion and official spokesperson for the ministry, said Oman’s participation reflects a strategic commitment to expanding into key global markets, strengthening partnerships with leading international tourism companies, and empowering Omani tourism enterprises – particularly SMEs – through direct engagement and promotional opportunities at major global platforms.

He stressed that sustained participation in ITB Berlin underscores the ministry’s efforts to reinforce Oman’s position on the international tourism map as a safe, culturally rich and distinctive destination offering experiences rooted in a heritage spanning thousands of years.

Ministry statistics also showed that total international arrivals to Oman reached 3,966,474 visitors by the end of December 2025, compared to 3,897,149 in the previous year. Tourism contributed 2.7% to GDP in 2025, while the number of licensed hotel establishments rose to 1,458, offering 38,826 rooms across various categories.

The 2025 edition of ITB Berlin attracted around 100,000 visitors over three days, with 87% coming from outside Germany. Some 5,800 exhibitors from more than 170 countries participated, alongside 1,300 key buyers. The accompanying ITB Berlin Convention hosted 24,000 participants, featuring 400 international speakers across 17 thematic tracks.

