MUSCAT: Isolated rain is expected in Musandam and parts of the Al Hajar Mountains. The current weather is due to the passing of a trough.

Speaking to the Observer, weather forecasters at the Oman Met Office said there would be a chance of light, isolated rain in the coastal areas of Muscat, Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, and Dhofar governorates.

"There is a trough passing through, but it is not an ideal trough. There is also a chance for rain over the Al Hajar Mountains on Thursday," noted the weather forecasters.

Advection of clouds was forecast by the Oman Met Office over Musandam, Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Muscat, the western Al Hajar Mountains, and parts of the Arabian Sea, with isolated rain and mainly clear skies expected over the rest of the governorates.

The Met Office has also warned that there is a chance of dust rising over deserts and open areas of Al Wusta, Dhofar, Al Sharqiyah South, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi governorates. There are also chances for low clouds and fog patches over parts of the Sea of Oman coasts, Al Sharqiyah North, Al Sharqiyah South, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Winds are southeasterly to easterly, light to moderate, over most of the governorates and fresh over Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates and coastal areas of Musandam and the Sea of Oman.

The sea condition is moderate along the Sea of Oman and Musandam coasts with a maximum wave height of 2.0 metres, while it is expected to be slight to moderate along the Arabian Sea coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.5 metres.

