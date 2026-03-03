MUSCAT: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned of unsettled weather across parts of Oman from March 3 to March 5, as a low-pressure system influences the region. According to a bulletin issued on Monday, cloud advection is expected to begin on Tuesday, bringing light, scattered rainfall over Musandam Governorate, Al Hajar Mountains and coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate.

Cloud activity will persist through Wednesday and Thursday, affecting Musandam, Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, parts of Muscat, Al Hajar Mountains and the Arabian Sea coast, potentially resulting in intermittent rainfall.

The CAA also issued alerts for fog and dust storms. A fog advisory forecasts limited-impact fog across Al Sharqiyah North, Al Sharqiyah South, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar, and coastal areas along the Sea of Oman. Authorities have urged residents and travellers to exercise caution and monitor local weather updates.

