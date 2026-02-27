Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), rated A1 by Moody’s (stable) and A by Fitch (stable), has priced a $750 million Regulation S only 5 year senior unsecured sukuk at par, with a spread of 80 basis points over US Treasuries and a profit rate of 4.402%.

Initial price thoughts were in the T+115 bps area.

Final orderbooks (excluding JLM interest) closed at over $1.6 billion.

The trust certificates, issued through its special-purpose vehicle QIB Sukuk Ltd., under the bank’s $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and structured under Wakala / Murabaha principles.

Settlement is expected on 5 March 2026 ,with maturity on 5 March 2031. Expected issue rating is A by Fitch.

The transaction will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

The lead managers to the issuance were Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank ABC, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital, Mashreq, MUFG, Q Invest, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector and Warba Bank.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

