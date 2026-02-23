Bahrain - Solidarity Group Holding, one of the largest takaful groups in the world, announced the successful merger and full integration of Bahrain National Insurance Company (bni) and Bahrain National Life Assurance Company (bnl) into Solidarity Bahrain.

Following the completion of a merger, the newly unified company combines the strengths of three established brands into one cohesive operation, delivering enhanced scale, superior operational efficiency, and a significantly broadened customer base.

Through a disciplined alignment of governance, systems and processes, Solidarity Bahrain has established an agile, responsive operating model that enables seamless co-ordination across teams, accelerates decision-making, and sharpens its customer-centric focus.

The integration fortifies the company’s distribution capabilities, strengthens product development and risk-management frameworks, and positions Solidarity Bahrain to capture growth opportunities across personal, commercial and life insurance segments.

Commenting on the transaction, Solidarity Group Holding chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani said: “This successful integration demonstrates the Board’s clear and strategic intent to build a resilient, future-ready insurer. By combining complementary capabilities and streamlining operations, Solidarity is better equipped to deliver innovative solutions, strengthen client trust, and drive sustainable shareholder value. The company remains focussed on disciplined execution, prudent capital management, and continuous enhancement of disruptive services.”

He added: “Solidarity brings extensive experience in executing complex mergers and acquisitions across Bahrain and the region. The group’s proven M&A and integration expertise was pivotal in delivering a smooth transition, preserving operational continuity, and realising synergies that will support its medium- and long-term strategic objectives.”

Commenting on the completion of the merger process, Ashraf Bseisu, group chief executive of Solidarity Group Holding, said: “The merger of bni and bnl into Solidarity Bahrain is a defining milestone for the merged entity and for Bahrain’s insurance market. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the kingdom’s regulatory authorities and in particular the Central Bank of Bahrain for their guidance and constructive engagement throughout this complex landmark transaction, and for fostering a regulatory ecosystem that supports and encourages responsible consolidation.”

He added, “This integration is underpinned by the collective strength of our people. Their collaboration and shared purpose have enabled a smooth transition while unlocking meaningful synergies across the business. With the completion of this milestone, we have created a national champion – a single, unified insurer with greater scale, stronger capabilities, and improved efficiency, better positioned to serve customers and support the kingdom’s long-term economic vision.”

Solidarity Group has a strong track record of executing and supporting complex mergers and acquisitions in Bahrain and across the region.

Its long-standing M&A expertise has played a key role in guiding the integration and reflects a clear focus on completing transactions that strengthen the business and support its longer-term strategic direction.

