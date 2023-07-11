China’s ambition to connect the country through rail, ports, energy infrastructure, roads and logistics projects to Africa, Asia and Europe through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has faced a number of headwinds.

Still, with just under 3,000 projects built from 2011, announced and under way, BRI has altered the landscape. It has connected China to the ends of Europe, helped the country gain a strong foothold in Africa and solidified ties with Middle East, North African and Central and South Asian states.

The Initiative aims to foster enhanced connectivity and cooperation among participating countries through infrastructure development, economic integration, and cultural exchange. It consists of the Silk Road Economic Belt, which focuses on land-based infrastructure corridors, and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, which centres on maritime connectivity.