TOKYO - A Chinese official on Saturday underlined his country's keenness to promote cooperation with the State of Kuwait in various domains.

This came during a meeting between Assistant Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xin Jin and Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem.

The Chinese official confirmed his country's interest in working with Kuwait to enhance practical cooperation between both countries in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen strategic partnership in order to achieve long-term stable development.

For his part, the Kuwaiti ambassador congratulated the Chinese official on assuming his new post, stressing the depth of firm historical relations between Kuwait and China.

He underlined Kuwait's keenness on promoting cooperation with China in various fields to serve both countries' interests.

He noted that bilateral relations have greatly developed at different levels, pointing out the recent high-level visits between both nations' senior officials.

The Kuwaiti diplomat added that joint mega projects are expected to bear fruit in the future for the common interest of both friendly nations.

Al-Najem added that he had discussed with the Chinese official Beijing's positive and firm stances on the Palestinian cause, and its opposition to acts that break international law and international humanitarian law.

He also cited China's recent objection to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and its commitment to the two-state solution as the guarantor of permanent peace and stability in the region.

