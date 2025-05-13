Doha, Qatar: The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), H E John Lee, led a high-level business delegation to Qatar, marking the first official mission comprising both senior Hong Kong business leaders and representatives from mainland Chinese enterprises.

The visit aims to deepen economic cooperation across key sectors, including trade, finance, green technology, and innovation under the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

Hong Kong and Qatar have seen steady growth in bilateral trade, with Hong Kong’s merchandise trade with Qatar reaching $1.6bn in 2024, making Qatar its third-largest trading partner in the Middle East.

Addressing a gathering at a business luncheon yesterday, H E Lee expressed strong optimism about the future of Qatar-Hong Kong relations.

“This is the first time a Chief Executive of HKSAR has led a joint delegation from both Hong Kong and mainland China, and I am pleased that our first stop is in the dynamic and forward-looking nation of Qatar,” he said.

“Our delegates bring expertise in green development, AI, advanced manufacturing, new energy, infrastructure, logistics, and global finance. Together, we seek to build long-term partnerships and explore high-quality, sustainable investment opportunities.”

The official highlighted the complementarity of both economies by stating, “Despite differences in geography and scale, we share the same ambition—leveraging innovation and connectivity to build globally competitive, sustainable economies.”

Hong Kong’s reputation as one of the world’s top three global financial centers and the largest offshore RMB hub was underscored throughout. H E Lee also spotlighted the city’s leadership in green finance, noting that Hong Kong arranged over $43bn in green and sustainable debt issuance in 2024, capturing a 45 percent market share in Asia and topping the regional league tables for the seventh year running.

Citing Hong Kong’s rising role as an international innovation and technology center, H E Lee emphasised its strengths in R&D, talent development, and higher education, including being home to five globally ranked universities. “We believe in open markets, multilateralism, and high-quality growth, and we see Qatar as a vital partner on that path,” he said.

The delegation’s agenda also included meetings with the Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Development Bank, and Qatar Chamber. H E Lee concluded by reinforcing Hong Kong’s long-standing role as a global connector. “Our mission is to turn shared ambition into real opportunity. With Hong Kong’s connectivity, China’s scale, and Qatar’s vision, we are poised to unlock boundless opportunities together,” he added.

The Peninsula Newspaper