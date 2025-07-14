MANAMA - stc Bahrain has announced that the 2Africa cable system - Pearls, the world's longest submarine cable, has successfully landed in Bahrain, marking a significant milestone in global connectivity.

With a US$205 million investment in 2Africa Pearls submarine cable system, this massive lift up in international connectivity towards Bahrain will reinforce the Kingdom as a powerful ICT hub, speeding up digital transformation across connected countries, attracting significant international investment opportunities, creating jobs and boosting innovation across sectors.

Spanning 45,000 km with a massive 180 terabits per second design capacity, the 2Africa submarine cable will enable faster adoption of new technologies and digital solutions, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

With the landing of 2Africa Pearls submarine cable system, the cable's massive capacity and low latency will serve as a catalyst for innovation and growth in emerging technologies like 5G, AI, and IoT, providing the essential infrastructure needed to support data-intensive applications and services.