Arab Finance: Egypt has exported a new cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Idku liquefaction plant on the Mediterranean coast to Canada, according to a statement.

On behalf of TotalEnergies, the LNG Endeavour vessel shipped approximately 150,000 cubic meters of LNG.

This aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategy to encourage foreign partners to inject more investments, which will consequently help Egypt boost domestic gas production and achieve economic returns.

In addition, the move reinforces the country's position as a regional hub for natural gas trade.