DOHA: Mwani Qatar recorded significant growth in its operational performance during February on a year-on-year basis, driven by an increase in handling indices and vessel traffic across the country's ports.

In a post on X on Monday, Mwani Qatar reported that the number of Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled reached 118,462 containers, achieving a 5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

General cargo handling rose to 111,967 tons in February, marking a 2 percent growth compared to the same month last year. Furthermore, the number of vessels received by the ports reached 237 vessels in February, a 4 percent increase over February 2025.

Vehicle and equipment handling also saw remarkable growth, reaching 11,631 units, an increase of 34 percent. Additionally, the ports handled 115,126 tons of bulk cargo and 39,613 head of livestock during the same month.

