Saudi Energy (formerly Saudi Electricity Company) has invited bids from leading utility developers and energy project specialists for setting up 380kV substations and associated overhead transmission lines (OHTL) related to upcoming Renewable Energy Projects across Saudi Arabia.

These Renewable Energy Projects are:

*380/33kV Ashayrah Wind BSP – Western region of Saudi Arabia

*Mozeraah Wind 380/33 kV BSP Including Expansion of HHR-5 BSP and its OHTL – Western region of Saudi Arabia

*Mastura PV BSP with a 380/33 kV capacity & Its Interconnections Under Renewable Energy Power Plant – Western region of Saudi Arabia

*New Substation East Al- Amoah Wind 380/33 kV BSP and its OHTL – Southern region of Saudi Arabia

*New Substation North Asir Wind 380/33 kV BSP and its OHTL – Southern region of Saudi Arabia

*New 380 kV Tumair PV BSP – 9127 and its OHTL – Central region of Saudi Arabia

*New 380 kV Al-Majmaah PV BSP #9174 With Expansion at Existing Sudair #9011 and its OHTL – Central region of Saudi Arabia

*New 380kV Double Circuit OHTL From Proposed Starah PV BSP – 9176 – Central region of Saudi Arabia

In 2025, Saudi Energy had awarded contracts worth $15 billion for development of substations, underground and overhead line projects.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

