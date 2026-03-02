Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), represented by the Directorate General for Standards and Metrology, has announced the mandatory implementation of Phase I of the technical requirements for gas appliances and related accessories, effective Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The new regulation covers gas cylinders and rigid gas tanks, composite gas cylinders, and gas appliance accessories. The move aims to enhance product safety, ensure compliance with approved technical standards, and strengthen consumer protection in the Sultanate.

Under the directive, all manufacturers, importers, and distributors are required to obtain certificates of conformity through the Hazm platform by selecting an approved conformity assessment body. The ministry emphasized that compliance with the new requirements is essential for products to be placed on the local market.

Officials stated that the phased implementation reflects Oman’s ongoing efforts to align with international standards, improve quality infrastructure, and reinforce safety measures in the handling and use of gas-related products.

The ministry called on stakeholders to adhere to the new procedures and expressed appreciation for their cooperation in supporting regulatory compliance and public safety.

