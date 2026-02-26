MUSCAT - Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of Al Sharqiyah South, conducted an extensive field visit to a number of development projects in the wilayats of Al Kamil W'al Wafi and Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan. Accompanying the Governor were Abdullah bin Mohammed al Braiki, Wali of Al Kamil W'al Wafi; Shaikh Ali bin Samah al Shukaili, Deputy Wali of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan; members of the Municipal Council; the Assistant Director-General of Al Sharqiyah South Municipality; and a team of municipal engineers and technical specialists.

The delegation began the tour in Al Kamil W'al Wafi, where they reviewed several infrastructure initiatives, including the development of internal road networks, enhancement of stormwater drainage and rehabilitation of public facilities. Detailed briefings were presented by project engineers outlining current progress rates, implementation phases and expected completion schedules.

Dr Al Maawali stressed the importance of coordinated institutional efforts to ensure projects are delivered efficiently and in line with established technical specifications. He underscored that infrastructure development must not only meet functional requirements, but also reflect aesthetic and urban planning considerations that enhance the overall quality of life and preserve the architectural identity of Omani communities.

During discussions with municipal teams, the Governor emphasised the value of continuous monitoring and performance evaluation, calling for proactive solutions to address any challenges that may affect project delivery. He also highlighted the importance of engaging local communities, noting that public feedback plays a vital role in refining services and strengthening development outcomes.

In Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, the delegation inspected projects focused on improving public amenities, upgrading road infrastructure and street lighting, and beautifying public spaces. Officials also reviewed select investment-related initiatives designed to stimulate economic activity and create employment opportunities for local residents.

Dr Al Maawali reiterated that balanced development across all wilayats of the governorate remains a strategic priority.

He further explained that field visits are a cornerstone of the governorate’s governance approach, enabling direct oversight of strategic projects and reinforcing accountability at the implementation level. On-site engagement, he said, ensures that performance standards are maintained, timelines are respected and service efficiency continues to improve.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of maximising local capabilities — both human and material — to achieve optimal developmental returns. He pointed to the growing role of public-private partnerships in supporting priority projects, noting that collaboration between sectors is essential for achieving long-term sustainability and strengthening regional competitiveness.

Municipal officials expressed appreciation for the Governor’s hands-on approach, stating that field supervision provides practical support to project teams and facilitates swift decision-making.

Such initiatives align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises sustainable urban development, economic diversification and improved public services.

