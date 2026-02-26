Khassab – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has completed the construction and operational rollout of a new cloud seeding station in in the Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam, marking a further step in the sultanate’s long-term strategy to strengthen water security and climate resilience.

The station, now fully operational, forms part of the ministry’s sustained efforts to enhance rainfall levels, recharge groundwater reserves and advance national water sustainability targets. Its impact zone extends up to 70km to the northwest and south, subject to prevailing meteorological conditions and geographical variables, contributing to increased cloud formation and improved precipitation prospects across targeted areas.

The Musandam facility is integrated into Oman’s ionisation-based cloud seeding system, which stimulates cloud condensation and enhances rainfall probability. With its commissioning, the national network expands to 14 stations. These include 11 stations distributed across the Eastern and Western Hajar mountain ranges, one in Musandam, and two in the Dhofar highlands — reinforcing both the geographical reach and operational coherence of the sultanate’s weather enhancement programme.

