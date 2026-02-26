Muscat: Oman Airports has initiated the process for the development of the two regional airports in the Sultanate of Oman to boost regional connectivity, especially tourist places.

A new tender has been floated for providing an aeronautical study of Jabal al Akhdar Airport, with the last date to submit the tender being March 12.

Another tender has been floated for the design and build of Infrastructure works for the development of the new passenger terminal building at Masirah Airport. The last date to submit documents is March 21.

Oman Airports has floated a tender for the design and build of prefabricated structural terminal buildings at Jabal Al Akhdar and Masirah. The last date to submit the tender is March 21, 2026.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recently revealed its plans for the expansion of several regional airports, including the Suhar International Airport expansion and the development of the new airport in Musandam.

It may be noted that the National Aviation Strategy aims to enhance the Sultanate of Oman's domestic and international connectivity through a competitive and efficient network that supports economic growth and serves various sectors.

Engineer Salem al Harasi, Head of the Airports Projects Team, CAA, said the technical and financial study for the tendering of engineering designs and supervision for the regional airports in Jabal Al Akhdar, Ras al Hadd, and Masirah has been completed.It may be noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has floated tenders for site selection studies, master plans, design, and supervision for the development of an airport in Masirah.

Transportation is a challenge for the population of Masirah as people largely depend on ferry and air services. There is no ferry service after 6 pm, and people are airlifted in emergency health cases. In the case of normal medical appointments to travel to the rest of the country, the local population of Masirah has to take a ferry to Sannah and then travel by road for hours to nearby cities such as Nizwa, Muscat, and Sur.

Currently, Masirah has a small airport terminal for civilian purposes, catering to limited services by SalamAir to the Island from Muscat.

Jabal Akhdar, situated in the Dakhiliyah Governorate, has been attracting tourists year-round due to its moderate summer temperatures, which can drop to single digits during the winter.

The destination has been becoming increasingly popular, but connectivity issues exist because the mountain heights are currently only accessible by four-wheel vehicles from a certain point.

As part of the government's long-term plans, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been working on plans for the development of Jabal al Akhdar, among others.

The number of visitors to Jabal al Akhdar in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, during the period from January until the end of December of the year 2025, was 222,151 visitors, compared to 203,629, which included several foreign and GCC nationals.

