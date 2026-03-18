Bahrain - A wave of urgent economic relief proposals swept through Bahrain’s Parliament yesterday, as MPs unanimously approved a package of fast-track measures aimed at shielding businesses and citizens from the fallout of regional tensions and recent attacks, before referring them to the Cabinet for review.

The four “urgent without delay” proposals reflect growing concern within Parliament over mounting pressures on small businesses, employees and households amid disrupted supply chains, rising costs and economic uncertainty.

At the forefront of the proposals are two comprehensive exemption packages covering electricity, water and municipal fees for affected commercial establishments, alongside compensation for accumulated utility bills.

Parliament’s public utilities and environment affairs committee vice-chairman MP Mohammed Al Janahi, who spearheaded this proposal, said the move was essential to ‘keep businesses alive during an exceptionally difficult period’.

“These establishments are not just economic entities; they are livelihoods for thousands of families,” he said. “Reducing operational costs through fee exemptions and compensation will give them the breathing space needed to survive and recover.”

In parallel, MPs pushed for an unprecedented intervention through Labour Fund (Tamkeen) to fully support the salaries of Bahraini employees in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for a temporary period.

Foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman MP Hassan Bukhammas, who led the move, described the proposal as a ‘national safeguard measure’.

“We are not only protecting jobs, we are protecting national stability,” he said. “Ensuring that Bahrainis continue to receive their salaries without interruption is critical in preventing a wider economic and social crisis.”

He stressed that SMEs form the backbone of the national economy and are the most vulnerable to shocks, warning that failure to act swiftly could lead to closures and job losses.

Meanwhile, legislators also approved a proposal to postpone personal loan instalments for three months without interest, in co-ordination with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and financial institutions.

Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman MP Khalid Bu Onk, leading the motion, said the initiative directly targets household financial stress.

“Families today are facing real pressure from rising living costs and economic uncertainty,” he said. “This temporary relief will allow citizens to reorganise their finances without the fear of accumulating additional debt.”

He noted that similar measures adopted during previous crises had proven effective in maintaining financial stability and consumer confidence.

Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman and Strategic Thinking Bloc president Ahmed Al Salloom, a signee on all of the four proposals, said the combined proposals form an integrated economic response.

“These measures are interconnected and designed to protect the entire economic cycle – from traders and business owners to employees and consumers,” he said.

“By easing liquidity pressures and reducing costs, we can ensure the continued flow of goods and avoid unnecessary price increases in the market.”

He added that facilitating imports and stabilising supply chains would play a key role in safeguarding food and medical security during the current period.

“The proposals were submitted under constitutional provisions allowing urgent matters to bypass lengthy legislative procedures, reflecting what MPs described as the exceptional nature of the current circumstances,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“Collectively, the measures aim to inject immediate liquidity into the market, prevent business closures, protect jobs and cushion households from financial strain – while maintaining broader economic stability.”

With unanimous backing secured, all four proposals have now been referred to the Cabinet for review.

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