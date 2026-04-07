Bahrain - An urgent parliamentary proposal seeking to ease financial pressure on small business owners in the wake of the regional conflict will be debated during Parliament’s session today.

Five MPs, led by MP Hisham Al Awadhi, have submitted a request for the government to temporarily exempt Bahrainis who own factories and commercial shops from land and industrial plot rental fees, as well as shop rents collected by municipalities, for a period of six months.

The proposal has been formally submitted to Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam under urgency provisions.

The MPs argue that exceptional economic pressures linked to the repercussions of recent hostile Iranian attacks have placed significant strain on commercial and industrial operators whose businesses depend on daily cash flow and continuous operations.

In an explanatory memorandum attached to the proposal, the MPs warn that continued financial obligations – particularly municipal rents for industrial plots, factory lands and commercial shops – are adding to the burden at a time when market activity has slowed and operating costs have increased.

Mr Al Awadhi said the proposal was aimed at preventing further disruption to small and medium-sized businesses and safeguarding jobs tied to these sectors.“We are witnessing exceptional circumstances that have had direct and indirect economic effects on commercial and industrial activity,” he said.

“Business owners who depend on daily operations are among the most vulnerable during such periods and continuing to seek full rental fees from them will only deepen the pressure.“The six-month exemption is a balanced solution,” he believes, “as it gives business owners breathing space to reorganise their affairs and gradually resume normal activity without compromising the state’s financial considerations.”

The proposal covers citizens who own factories and industrial facilities operating on government-allocated lands, in addition to owners of commercial establishments whose rents are collected by municipalities, including craft shops and repair workshops.

Mr Al Awadhi said the move would directly contribute to maintaining economic continuity and preventing business closures. “These establishments are not just shops and factories; they represent livelihoods for families and job opportunities for many Bahrainis,” he said. “If we do not intervene quickly, some may be forced to reduce or temporarily halt their operations, which will negatively affect the broader economy.”

He added that the urgency of the proposal was linked to the need for swift action to cushion economic impacts before they escalate.If approved, the recommendation would be referred to the government for consideration.

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