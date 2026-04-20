PHOTO
Credit ratings agency Moody's changed Bahrain's outlook to "negative" from "stable" on Friday, citing the impact of Middle East conflict on the Gulf state's already weak fiscal and debt metrics.
The negative outlook reflects risks from disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and air travel around the Gulf, which is weighing on Bahrain's oil and aluminium exports and tourism sector, Moody's said, adding that these pressures would further erode government finances and strain the country's thin foreign-exchange buffers.
The war has disrupted energy supplies and triggered a global economic crisis. Hydrocarbon revenues account for about half of government revenue, while nearly all crude exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the small oil-producing Gulf state's economy highly exposed to any prolonged disruption to shipping and trade routes.
The credit agency, however, affirmed its long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating at "B2", noting that the country was already grappling with a heavy debt burden before the conflict erupted, with government debt estimated at 147% of GDP at the end of 2025, among the highest globally. (Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)