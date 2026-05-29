SALALAH - Oman’s food-security debate must move beyond production figures and import volumes to focus more sharply on how food is transported, stored and distributed, a local expert has stressed.

Dr Salim bin Suhail al Kathiri, in a paper presented at a specialised workshop held at Dhofar University recently, said logistics-related factors were the strongest influence on fruit and vegetable prices in Dhofar Governorate, accounting for nearly 96 per cent of the overall impact on pricing.

The finding gives the issue a practical economic dimension. Food may be available, but weak transport links, limited refrigerated storage and higher distribution costs can still push prices up and reduce market stability.

The paper said Oman produced about 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural output in 2023, while imports of fruits and vegetables stood at around RO 110.3 million. Imports rose by 11.6 per cent, showing that overseas supply remains an important part of the country’s food system.

But the workshop’s central message was that availability alone does not guarantee food security. The system also depends on whether food can reach markets quickly, safely and at a reasonable cost.

Researchers identified transport costs, shortage of cold-storage facilities, labour costs, inflation and seasonal demand as key pressures affecting prices, particularly in markets where supply chains are longer or more exposed to disruption.

For Dhofar, these issues carry added importance. The Governorate’s location, seasonal population movement and role as a major consumption and logistics centre mean that food supply planning must account for both regular demand and peak periods.

The workshop also reviewed 2025 indicators from the Consumer Protection Authority, which recorded more than 303,000 inspection visits across markets in Oman during the year.

The authority’s data also pointed to complaints and violations related to food safety, expired products and labelling requirements, underlining the importance of inspection in protecting consumers and keeping markets stable.

Participants said stronger food security requires investment in cold storage, better logistics infrastructure, closer price monitoring, support for local farmers and effective regulation to prevent manipulation and reduce waste.

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