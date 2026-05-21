Emirates NBD has provided a loan facility of 367.3 million UAE dirhams ($100 million) to Luxembourg-based CPI Property Group (CPIPG) to meet deferred payments on its development portfolio in Dubai until 2027.

The credit facility was secured against a portfolio of ultra-luxury residential units in the emirate, the Dubai-listed lender said in a statement.

CPIPG owns 19 luxury residences in the emirate, including 15 units under construction by local developers. These properties are located in Bvlgari The Lighthouse (Jumeirah Bay), Casa Canal and One Canal (Dubai Water Canal), and Mr. C Residences Downtown (Downtown Dubai).

The facility has been tailored to align with the cash flow profile and asset lifecycle of CPIPG's phased investment approach, channelling international institutional capital into Dubai's ultra-luxury residential market.

CPIPG intends to divest the properties on a phased basis following completion, the statement said.

Hitesh Asarpota, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, said the facility deal with CPI Property Group reflects the bank's continued commitment to supporting corporates with tailored financing solutions that enable long-term growth.

Emirates NBD has a presence in 13 countries, serving more than 10 million active customers. As of 31 March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)