MUSCAT: OQ Base Industries and Oman Oil Marketing Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore alternative and sustainable energy solutions aimed at supporting the transformation of Oman’s energy sector.

The agreement focuses on evaluating and developing opportunities in solar energy, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, biofuels and cleaner fuel alternatives, in line with the Sultanate of Oman’s sustainability goals and Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

Under the MoU, the two companies will study the potential use of solar power solutions and assess the feasibility of deploying EV charging infrastructure. The collaboration will also examine the use of biofuels for OQ Base Industries’ vehicle fleet as well as the possibility of blending methanol with vehicle fuel as a future energy option.

The partnership further provides a framework for technical discussions, commercial evaluations, information exchange and joint feasibility studies. It also opens the door for pilot projects and future initiatives related to alternative energy and sustainability.

The collaboration brings together OQ Base Industries’ industrial expertise in the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methanol and ammonia with Oman Oil Marketing Company’s capabilities in fuel distribution, lubricant products and direct fuel sales.

Tareq bin Mohammed al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company, said the MoU marks an important step in the company’s efforts to support future energy solutions and adapt to rapid developments in the energy and mobility sectors.

He noted that the partnership would help explore practical opportunities in alternative energy, EV charging and cleaner fuel solutions while supporting innovation and improving operational efficiency.

Eng Khalid bin Khalfan al Asmi, Chief Executive Officer of OQ Base Industries, said the agreement reflects the company’s commitment to exploring more efficient and sustainable energy solutions that can support the ongoing transformation of the sector.

He added that the collaboration would contribute to strengthening industrial readiness for future energy requirements while promoting innovation, diversification and sustainability across the sector.

The initiative comes as Oman accelerates efforts to diversify its energy mix, expand renewable energy deployment and develop lower-carbon industrial solutions as part of its long-term economic transformation strategy.

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