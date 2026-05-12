MUSCAT - South Korean clean technology firm ELB&T is positioning its upcoming Duqm project as more than just an electric vehicle manufacturing facility, with plans to build an integrated green mobility ecosystem covering electric boats, drones, batteries and renewable energy solutions.

The company recently signed a long-term usufruct agreement with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) to establish a $250 million manufacturing hub in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). In an exclusive interview with the Observer, Rahul Pawar, President and Group CEO of ELB&T, said Al Duqm’s strategic location and growing role as a gateway to the MENA region were key factors behind the company’s decision to invest in Oman.

“Primarily, the connectivity of the Port of Duqm and its emergence as a gateway for the MENA region attracted us. The strong focus on green energy in Al Duqm also perfectly suits our vision”, Pawar said.

He added that ELB&T’s business model integrates battery manufacturing with electric vehicle technologies, describing it as a unique approach within the industry.

“We are the first company which has an integration of battery plant and electric vehicle technology. The batteries are among the safest in the world and that supports the environmental requirements and sustainability direction that Oman is pursuing”, he stated.

The project is expected to become one of the major clean technology investments in Al Duqm, covering more than 104 acres in its first phase. Beyond electric passenger vehicles, the company plans to develop electric marine mobility systems, autonomous logistics drones and renewable energy-powered industrial operations.

Pawar said the company sees strong opportunities in Oman’s maritime sector, particularly through the introduction of electric propulsion systems for fishing boats.

“We are not restricting ourselves only to cars. Boats are a niche segment and part of Oman’s heritage. We want to contribute to fishermen’s livelihoods through affordable electric boats, which can also reduce operational costs and environmental impact”, he explained.

According to the company, the integrated industrial platform in Al Duqm will include electric vehicle manufacturing, advanced battery systems, charging infrastructure, smart energy storage technologies and drone applications for logistics and maritime use.

ELB&T also plans to strengthen local participation through in-country value initiatives, technology transfer and skills development programmes. Pawar revealed that the company is exploring the establishment of a polytechnic university in Al Duqm as part of its long-term commitment to Omanisation and future technologies.

“Our focus is on in-country value and future talent development. We are not only focusing on research and development, but also on creating future-ready skills in Oman. The vision of our group chairman includes establishing a polytechnic university in Al Duqm”, he said.

The company further indicated that it intends to work with local partners to build a broader electric vehicle supply chain in Oman, including potential collaboration in battery materials, renewable energy and green technology sectors.

“We are not just an electric vehicle company, we are building an ecosystem for green energy and future technologies”, Pawar noted. “Our focus is on collaboration, knowledge-sharing and supporting the transition towards carbon credits, sustainability and ESG-compliant industries”.

ELB&T said the Duqm facility will operate using its proprietary Combined Technology & Safety (CTS) architecture, which integrates battery systems, marine charging infrastructure, autonomous aerial logistics platforms and renewable energy-powered manufacturing operations.

The company expects the project to support Oman’s economic diversification plans by generating foreign direct investment, creating high-value jobs and strengthening advanced manufacturing capabilities in the Sultanate of Oman.

Dr Young Ill Kim, Group Chairman of ELB&T, described Oman as an emerging global hub for green industrialisation and advanced manufacturing.

“This agreement represents a defining milestone in Oman’s industrial and sustainability journey. We are not simply developing infrastructure, we are enabling the future architecture of clean industry and building a globally connected innovation ecosystem”, he said in the company’s statement.

ELB&T plans to use Al Duqm as its regional manufacturing and export base targeting GCC, African and South Asian markets, while supporting Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s broader net-zero ambitions.

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