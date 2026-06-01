Kuwait - The official gazette “Kuwait Al-Youm” published on Sunday Decree Law No. 60/2026 approving the agreement between the Government of the State of Kuwait and the Government of Italy on cooperation in the field of defense, signed in Rome, Italy, on January 13, 2026, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The decree stipulates that the ministers, each within their respective jurisdiction, shall implement its provisions, and that it shall come into force from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

The agreement aims to enhance defense cooperation between the two countries through the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the military field, the provision of military and educational courses and programs, and the exchange of expertise in military training and information technology, in order to serve the common interests of both parties.

The agreement regulates the principles and forms of military cooperation, including the exchange of official visits between civilian and military delegations, and the holding of consultations between the two sides to complete the frameworks of cooperation and explore new areas.

The agreement defines the mechanisms for the exchange of certain military equipment, materials, and training materials, and regulates the reciprocal procurement of materials of interest to the armed forces of both countries, whether through direct transactions or through licensed companies.

The agreement includes provisions for the protection of exchanged confidential information, intellectual property rights, and personal data, in addition to regulating financial aspects, compensation for damages, and mechanisms for settling disputes arising from the interpretation or implementation of the agreement through diplomatic channels, consultations, and negotiations.

The agreement consists of 14 articles and is consistent with the State of Kuwait’s commitments in the Arab and international arenas, serving the interests of both countries in strengthening joint defense and military cooperation.

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