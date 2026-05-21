Egypt’s Central Bank (CBE) has approved the listing of a new treasury bond issuance maturing on May 21, 2029. The issue is valued at EGP 120.9 billion ($2.28 billion) and comprising 120.9 million bonds.

The bonds carry a fixed annual coupon of 23.098%, with interest payments scheduled on a semi-annual basis on November 21 and May 21.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) confirmed that the bonds will be added to its database and will become available for trading starting from the May 21.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com