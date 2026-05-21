Arab Finance: Egypt has issued $1 billion in social and development bonds for the first time in the MENA region since the outbreak of the Iran-US war, supporting the government’s efforts to diversify financing instruments and expand its investor base.

The Ministry of Finance highlighted that the new eight-year bonds, with a 7.6% yield, drew strong demand from international investors, with subscriptions exceeding the targeted issuance size by five times.

The ministry noted that the proceeds of the issuance will be directed toward financing development projects aimed at improving healthcare and education services while supporting investment in human capital.

Egypt is currently repaying more obligations than it is borrowing, helping reduce the external debt burden on the state budget. The government is targeting an annual reduction in budget-related external debt of between $1 billion and $2 billion.

The ministry indicated that the state’s proactive management of geopolitical tensions has strengthened investor confidence and boosted demand for Egyptian bond issuances. It also emphasized that securing development financing through sustainable mechanisms continues to support the country’s attractiveness to international investors.