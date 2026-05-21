Wood has been awarded a contract by China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) to deliver a scope of detailed design for QatarEnergy’s Bul Hanine EPIC2 project, located offshore Qatar.

Drawing on deep subsea engineering and flow assurance expertise, Wood will support COOEC to design an optimised solution for the field’s complex pipeline network to enhance production capacity and extend asset life.

Wood will undertake the design of 25 pipelines, including ensuring safe interaction where pipelines cross existing infrastructure and managing thermal expansion to protect long-term integrity, alongside crossing analysis for 15 umbilicals and two power cables.

Gerry Traynor, Regional President – Middle East, Africa & Caspian, at Wood, said: “Wood has a strong track record in delivering offshore detailed design and in optimising installation solutions for complex subsea systems. By working collaboratively with COOEC, we are bringing together complementary strengths that will help accelerate QatarEnergy’s ambition to extend the field’s life, increase capacity and boost production from these critical, ageing assets.”

Wu Zhixing, Deputy Director of COOEC Engineering Company, said: “COOEC is glad to be QatarEnergy's trusted partner for the Bul Hanine EPIC2 Project. This is an important milestone which will build on our continual strong track record in the industry, strengthens our presence and commitment to support the energy landscape in the Middle East, and a testament of COOEC's capability in delivering a trusted EPIC solution for mega offshore projects.”

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