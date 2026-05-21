Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (BILDCO) has announced a strategic partnership with Wujod Real Estate Development to develop an integrated sustainable city in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership marks a significant step in both companies’ commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification strategy through the development of a highly curated low-density ecosystem integrating ecological estate living, wellness destinations, equestrian culture, innovation hubs, productive landscapes, and future-focused lifestyle infrastructure.

The project will cover an initial area of approximately 10 million square metres, equivalent to around 107 million square feet. Investments for the first phase are estimated at AED 2 billion ($544.4 million), with implementation to proceed in line with approved development plans and regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Shamsa Sulaiman Al Fahim, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BILDCO, said the collaboration reflects the company’s continued commitment to excellence, expansion, and development, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and the wider UAE economy.

“At BILDCO, we are proud of our role as an active partner in supporting the evolution of the UAE’s real estate sector by providing building materials and solutions that meet the requirements of modern developments and contribute to sustainable urban growth,” she said.

Al Fahim added that the company continues to enhance its operational and production capabilities in line with growing demand in the real estate market, while supporting the delivery of quality-driven and sustainability-focused projects.

She said BILDCO remains committed to delivering products and services that help build more efficient and sustainable communities while supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision for a future-ready urban environment.

Issa Ataya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wujod Real Estate Development, said the company aims to go beyond conventional real estate projects to create destinations that enhance wellbeing, elevate lifestyles, and generate sustainable long-term value.

“This strategic partnership with BILDCO represents the beginning of a transformative new chapter for Abu Dhabi through the creation of a new category of low-density ecological and lifestyle-led development,” he said.

Ataya said the project would integrate ecological estate living, wellness economies, innovation ecosystems, and destination hospitality within one of the region’s most ambitious low-density masterplans.

He added that the development is designed not only as a residential destination but also as a long-term platform for wellness economies, tourism, innovation ecosystems, and sustainable value creation.

According to Ataya, the project will feature spacious residential communities, wellness and longevity destinations, equestrian and golf experiences, productive ecological landscapes, integrated lifestyle offerings, and advanced sustainable infrastructure.

He said the development aligns closely with Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities in economic diversification, sustainability leadership, tourism growth, wellness economies, innovation ecosystems, food security initiatives, and private capital attraction.

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