Dubai-based AHS Properties is aiming to scale its project pipeline to AED50 billion ($13.61 billion) in value by year-end.

Abbas Sajwani, the 26-year-old Founder and CEO of AHS Properties - recently recognised by Forbes as the youngest Arab billionaire and the youngest billionaire globally in real estate, aims to accelerate investment in real estate while most firms are recalibrating, the company said.

With a net worth of $1.9 billion, Sajwani is building one of the fastest-scaling development platforms in Dubai.

Since launching in 2021, AHS Properties has expanded from ultra-luxury villa redevelopments into a multi-billion-dollar portfolio spanning waterfront residential, Grade-A commercial, and large-scale mixed-use developments across Dubai’s most strategic corridors.

Its commercial flagship, AHS Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, sold out during construction.

“The real risk in this market isn’t volatility, it’s waiting,” Sajwani said. “By the time conviction feels obvious, the opportunity is already priced in.”

At a time when segments of global capital have moved to the sidelines amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, AHS Properties has continued to deploy, advancing strategic land acquisitions and launching new developments aligned with long-term demand.

He believes Dubai is undergoing a permanent repositioning, from a discretionary luxury destination to a core hub for global capital, driven by sustained inflows of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, founders, and family offices.

“This isn’t about short-term demand,” he said. “It’s about where capital is choosing to live.”

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