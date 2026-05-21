ADNOC has successfully deployed Taurob’s heavy-duty inspector robot at its Taweelah Gas Compression Plant, where it will conduct routine inspections in hazardous environments without putting people at risk.

The Taurob heavy-duty robot is now conducting on-site autonomous inspections as the first set of ‘eyes’ on the ground, enabling ADNOC’s engineers to identify potential gas leaks, unusual hotspots and other hazards to enhance safety.

Built for extreme industrial environments, the robot is fitted with a wide range of advanced sensors, including 3D LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology and thermal cameras with 360-degree visibility.

ADNOC has also announced plans to further expand its robotics program by co-developing the industry’s first heavy-duty ‘operator’ robot – a robot that can not only ‘see’ like Taurob’s inspector robot but lift and grip industrial equipment.

Developed under the ARGOS Joint Industry Project alongside Equinor, the Net Zero Technology Centro, Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Saft and Taurob, the heavy-duty operator robot will be able to work in temperatures ranging from –20°C to 60°C. It will be strong enough to lift heavy equipment and precise enough to turn valves and operate gauges, tasks that would normally require people to enter high-risk areas.

The robot can be operated remotely or carry out tasks autonomously, allowing maintenance and intervention work to be completed safely. It is due to be operational by the end of 2026.

“Artificial and Physical Intelligence are core to ADNOC’s long-term energy strategy, transforming how we operate across the value chain," said Dena Almansoori, ADNOC’s Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. "At Taweelah, autonomous advanced robots are already deployed in live operations as we continue to develop the next generation of industrial robotics. This is innovation with purpose, enhancing safety, reducing emissions, improving performance and supporting the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031 and Robotics & Automation agenda.”

These milestones support ADNOC’s broader Advanced Technology, AI, Robotics and HSE strategies, combining AI-enabled oversight with robotics to reduce risk exposure and strengthen safe, reliable operations.

Matthias Biegl, Managing Director, Taurob, GmbH, said, “We greatly valued ADNOC’s contribution to the ARGOS Joint Industry Project. Their extensive experience operating in challenging environments, including the extreme heat of the Middle East, brought an essential regional dimension to the initiative.

"ADNOC’s and the UAE’s strong focus on digital transformation and robotics enabled us to apply advanced technologies in ways that enhance safety and efficiency, while supporting our shared ambition to reduce emissions through the expanded use of robotics.”

ADNOC’s tools, such as HSE Cockpit.ai, which has reduced safety incidents by 30 percent, provide real-time visibility to help prevent incidents before they occur, while robots and drones carry out hazardous inspections, emissions monitoring and incident response across land, sea and air, including use cases such as red zone and confined space operations.

Together, these capabilities embed safety into day-to-day execution and continue to expand the value ADNOC is delivering through advanced robotics and AI at scale.