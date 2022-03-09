Social media
EGYPT

EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions signs EGP 600mln sale and leaseback agreement with LMD visionary real estate development company

EDUCATION

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon challenges students to embrace global citizenship

EXPO 2020

India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai

HOSPITALITY

IHG’s Holiday Inn brand returns to Najran in Saudi Arabia

Anantara welcomes two newly appointed General Managers to Oman

TECHNOLOGY

JAGGAER ESG Report highlights its role as an enabler of environmental, social and governance best practices

UAE

Bayzat launches new solution to enable UAE businesses to digitalise and streamline performance management

COMPANIES NEWS

AFRICA

Orchestrating multicloud: Implementing a strategy that works

ENERGY

EGA, TAQA, Dubal Holding and EWEC to expand clean energy development

UAE

Chambers of Dubai and Lazio sign MoU to expand partnership

HEALTHCARE

Mediclinic City Hospital’s Breast Cancer programme has achieved certification from the Joint Commission International

BAHRAIN

Investcorp named “Firm of the Year MENA” in Private Equity International’s Award for the fourth consecutive year

TRANSPORT

Uber reveals female participation in KSA’s labor force crossed 36% in 2021

GOVERNMENT NEWS

JORDAN

Abu Ghazaleh, Guest of Honor at the Arab Forum for the Comprehensive Development March of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins “Regulatory Initiative in Maritime Sustainability & Innovation Award” at ShipTek 2022

HEALTHCARE

mRNA Victoria and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi sign RNA Partnership

INVESTMENT

Dubai Chamber launches new guide examining economic potential in Latin America

CULTURE

Dubai Culture begins countdown to Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022

CYBERSECURITY

TDRA announces the “UAE Hackathon 2022” winners

PEOPLE IN THE NEWS

SAUDI ARABIA

Wipro appoints Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

UAE

Telr Payment Gateway appoints new Chief Operating Officer

MEDIA

Saudi presenter Tariq Al-Hammad joins beIN Sports best-in-class talent

HOSPITALITY

IHG Hotels & Resorts expands Middle East and Africa team with two new leadership appointments

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ahmed Al Qaseer appointed Acting CEO of Shurooq

RESEARCH AND STUDIES

RETAIL

86 percent of consumers will leave a brand they trusted after only two poor customer experiences

CYBERSECURITY

Cisco study finds privacy is now mission critical for organizations worldwide

HEALTHCARE

Survey: 60% of UAE residents worried about managing diabetes post-pandemic

CYBERSECURITY

Check Point Software’s cloud security report reveals complexity of managing multi-cloud environment and skills shortages

CYBERSECURITY

Assessing cybersecurity today to improve and protect tomorrow's manufacturing operations

JOBS

Employers must act now to support talent with financial wellbeing and protection to remain competitive

EVENTS AND CONFERENCES

ENVIRONMENT

DEWA invites climate action supporters to MENA Climate Week 2022

TRADE

The American chamber of commerce in Saudi Arabia hosts its World Defense Show kick off breakfast with international industry leaders

DEFENSE

World Defense Show celebrates International Women’s Day featuring top CEOs and military leaders

MEDIA

SBA showcases Sharjah's pioneering efforts in enriching the publishing industry at Muscat International Book Fair

AFRICA PRESS RELEASES

JUSTICE AND LEGAL ISSUES

UNITAMS Conducts Focused Group Discussion On Justice And Reconciliation In Darfur

SOMALIA

Top AU official optimistic about new Somalia peacekeeping mission

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The United States Shares 6.9+ Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine with Ethiopia

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (01 March 2022)

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (01 March 2022)

JUSTICE AND LEGAL ISSUES

UNMISS and WFP condemn attempted ambush on interagency UN convoy

CHILDREN

WFP resumes activities in North Darfur after attacks, looting

ENERGY

Nigeria Takes the Lead in Exploration, Production and Regulation in 2022

CYCLING

Nicholas Dlamini To Conquer The Absa Cape Epic

IPO

Retail subscription in Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company IPO starts today

FINANCIAL SERVICES

QIB introduces corporate online account opening through QIB website

SAUDI ARABIA

AACC partners with Safran to develop commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears MRO capabilities

MEDIA

MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring popular shows and exclusive content to the platform

EGYPT

Egypt’s Ministry of Finance Automates National Tax System in Collaboration with IBM and SAP

SAUDI ARABIA

AspenTech signs co-operation agreement with leading Saudi University, KFUPM

SAUDI ARABIA

SAMI WDS 2022 Pavilion a runaway success

UAE

SLC hosts a delegation from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters

UAE

Waitrose UAE opens new ‘food-to-go’ concept store in ICD Brookfield Place

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain