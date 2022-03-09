WORLD
EGYPT
EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions signs EGP 600mln sale and leaseback agreement with LMD visionary real estate development company
EDUCATION
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon challenges students to embrace global citizenship
EXPO 2020
India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai
HOSPITALITY
IHG’s Holiday Inn brand returns to Najran in Saudi Arabia
HOSPITALITY
Anantara welcomes two newly appointed General Managers to Oman
TECHNOLOGY
JAGGAER ESG Report highlights its role as an enabler of environmental, social and governance best practices
UAE
Bayzat launches new solution to enable UAE businesses to digitalise and streamline performance management
COMPANIES NEWS
AFRICA
Orchestrating multicloud: Implementing a strategy that works
ENERGY
EGA, TAQA, Dubal Holding and EWEC to expand clean energy development
UAE
Chambers of Dubai and Lazio sign MoU to expand partnership
HEALTHCARE
Mediclinic City Hospital’s Breast Cancer programme has achieved certification from the Joint Commission International
BAHRAIN
Investcorp named “Firm of the Year MENA” in Private Equity International’s Award for the fourth consecutive year
TRANSPORT
Uber reveals female participation in KSA’s labor force crossed 36% in 2021
GOVERNMENT NEWS
JORDAN
Abu Ghazaleh, Guest of Honor at the Arab Forum for the Comprehensive Development March of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins “Regulatory Initiative in Maritime Sustainability & Innovation Award” at ShipTek 2022
HEALTHCARE
mRNA Victoria and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi sign RNA Partnership
INVESTMENT
Dubai Chamber launches new guide examining economic potential in Latin America
CULTURE
Dubai Culture begins countdown to Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022
CYBERSECURITY
TDRA announces the “UAE Hackathon 2022” winners
PEOPLE IN THE NEWS
PEOPLE IN THE NEWS
SAUDI ARABIA
Wipro appoints Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
UAE
Telr Payment Gateway appoints new Chief Operating Officer
MEDIA
Saudi presenter Tariq Al-Hammad joins beIN Sports best-in-class talent
HOSPITALITY
IHG Hotels & Resorts expands Middle East and Africa team with two new leadership appointments
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Ahmed Al Qaseer appointed Acting CEO of Shurooq
RESEARCH AND STUDIES
RETAIL
86 percent of consumers will leave a brand they trusted after only two poor customer experiences
CYBERSECURITY
Cisco study finds privacy is now mission critical for organizations worldwide
HEALTHCARE
Survey: 60% of UAE residents worried about managing diabetes post-pandemic
CYBERSECURITY
Check Point Software’s cloud security report reveals complexity of managing multi-cloud environment and skills shortages
CYBERSECURITY
Assessing cybersecurity today to improve and protect tomorrow's manufacturing operations
JOBS
Employers must act now to support talent with financial wellbeing and protection to remain competitive
EVENTS AND CONFERENCES
ENVIRONMENT
DEWA invites climate action supporters to MENA Climate Week 2022
TRADE
The American chamber of commerce in Saudi Arabia hosts its World Defense Show kick off breakfast with international industry leaders
DEFENSE
World Defense Show celebrates International Women’s Day featuring top CEOs and military leaders
MEDIA
SBA showcases Sharjah's pioneering efforts in enriching the publishing industry at Muscat International Book Fair
AFRICA PRESS RELEASES
JUSTICE AND LEGAL ISSUES
UNITAMS Conducts Focused Group Discussion On Justice And Reconciliation In Darfur
SOMALIA
Top AU official optimistic about new Somalia peacekeeping mission
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The United States Shares 6.9+ Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine with Ethiopia
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (01 March 2022)
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (01 March 2022)
JUSTICE AND LEGAL ISSUES
UNMISS and WFP condemn attempted ambush on interagency UN convoy
CHILDREN
WFP resumes activities in North Darfur after attacks, looting
ENERGY
Nigeria Takes the Lead in Exploration, Production and Regulation in 2022
CYCLING
Nicholas Dlamini To Conquer The Absa Cape Epic
MORE ON PRESS RELEASE
IPO
Retail subscription in Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company IPO starts today
FINANCIAL SERVICES
QIB introduces corporate online account opening through QIB website
SAUDI ARABIA
AACC partners with Safran to develop commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears MRO capabilities
MEDIA
MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring popular shows and exclusive content to the platform
EGYPT
Egypt’s Ministry of Finance Automates National Tax System in Collaboration with IBM and SAP
SAUDI ARABIA
AspenTech signs co-operation agreement with leading Saudi University, KFUPM
SAUDI ARABIA
SAMI WDS 2022 Pavilion a runaway success
UAE
SLC hosts a delegation from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters
UAE
Waitrose UAE opens new ‘food-to-go’ concept store in ICD Brookfield Place
MOST READ
1
Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank
2
Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day
3
Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account
4
Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies
5
Oman to build metro in the capital
PICK OF THE DAY
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
INSIGHTS
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar
MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis
Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response
Only China can stop Russia
Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia
ZAWYA COVERAGE
INVESTMENT
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit
ECONOMY
IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P
LATEST VIDEO
Islamic Finance
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
LATEST NEWS
Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021
Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar
Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain