Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi’s Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management system holds daily coordination meetings with the senior leadership of local entities and companies in the emirate to monitor developments related to regional conditions and assess their potential implications. These meetings take place within an integrated monitoring framework designed to enhance institutional readiness, ensure the continuity of vital services, and maintain the stability of daily life in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings involve reviewing reports from relevant authorities, analysing recent developments, and assessing potential scenarios, as well as reviewing response and recovery plans and verifying the readiness of resources and operational capabilities across partner entities. They assess preparedness indicators across vital sectors, review business continuity plans, and ensure effective coordination among stakeholders. This integrated approach strengthens the emirate’s emergency and crisis management system and enhances its capacity to respond to evolving developments with efficiency and flexibility.

As part of ongoing evaluation processes, the meetings reviewed the outcomes of the operational procedures and solutions that were activated during the past period to address several challenges arising from regional developments. Their impact was analysed, particularly in terms of their contribution to maintaining service continuity and strengthening the capacity of various sectors to respond to operational changes. One of the indicators reviewed demonstrated the effectiveness of these measures in delivering practical solutions, including facilitating the transport of more than 700 passengers through exceptional operations carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities. These efforts also contributed to addressing the situations of several affected individuals and mitigating the repercussions of travel-related challenges.

H.E. Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, affirmed that the daily meetings are part of a continuous monitoring framework aimed at analysing regional developments and assessing their potential impact on the emirate. He noted that the Centre works in close coordination with its strategic partners to strengthen the readiness of the crisis management system and to ensure the integration of efforts among the relevant entities.

His Excellency said: “The crisis management system in Abu Dhabi is based on an integrated model that relies on close coordination between the concerned authorities, the exchange of information, and continuous data analysis. This approach enables the timely adoption of appropriate decisions and the activation of the necessary procedures to ensure the continuity of vital services across various sectors. We are committed to reviewing the outcomes of the measures implemented, evaluating their impact regularly, and drawing on lessons learned to enhance the efficiency of the response system and develop its capabilities, thereby strengthening its flexibility in responding to evolving developments.”

H.E. added that general indicators in Abu Dhabi confirm the stability of the overall situation and the continued normal functioning of all sectors. Residents continue to carry out their daily activities as usual, while markets maintain the availability of essential goods, with supply flows and prices remaining within normal levels. These indicators reflect the strength of Abu Dhabi’s institutional framework and its capacity to respond efficiently to a variety of circumstances.

The Abu Dhabi’s Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management system continues to monitor regional developments and strengthen institutional preparedness through an integrated framework of coordination, information sharing, and ongoing risk assessment. These efforts support the stability of the emirate, protect lives and property, and ensure the continuity of vital services in all sectors. They also demonstrate Abu Dhabi’s crisis management system’s ability to respond efficiently and flexibly to changing circumstances, reflecting the strength of its institutional framework and the emirate’s readiness to face diverse challenges.

