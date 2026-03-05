Saudi Arabia’s Bidaya Finance Company has announced its intention to issue Islamic bonds worth SAR 200 million ($53.28 million).

The digital mortgage lender intends to list and trade the senior, unsecured sukuk on the Saudi Exchange debt market.

The sukuk will be open to retail, corporate and institutional investors. Subscription period will be from March 8 to 10, 2026.

Impact46 has been appointed lead arranger and co-financial advisor for the offering, while Merchants Capital acts as the lead financial advisor and co-lead arranger.

The nominal value of the bonds is set at SAR 1,000 each, with the minimum subscription pegged at SAR 5,000. The bonds offer an annual profit rate of 7.1%.

