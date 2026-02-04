We’re excited to announce that OneRoyal is attending iFX Expo Dubai 2026 as Platinum Sponsor. The prestigious event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 11-12 February 2026.

You can visit Booth 105 to connect with our experienced team and discuss the future of online trading, the trends set to shape the markets in 2026, and how we can help you pursue your financial goals. We’ll also be showcasing our award-winning platforms and innovative AI trading tools, designed to give you a trading edge.

By sponsoring the event, we’re reaffirming our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the trading community in the Middle East. At the same time, we’re helping traders in the region maximise their potential by introducing them to industry-leading conditions and a secure environment in which to explore market opportunities.

If you’re in the area, come by and let’s chat about how we’re revolutionising financial market access for traders of all experience levels.

We look forward to seeing you there!

* All trading involves risk.