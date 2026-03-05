Major companies from various sectors in the UAE said on Wednesday that their business operations continue and their financial positions remain robust despite recent regional geopolitical developments.

Some of the firms, however, acknowledged that the tensions may create short-term volatility but they remain confident they will remain resilient, citing their strong portfolio position and stable market environment in the UAE.

Entities listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), including Investcorp Capital, Presight AI Holding, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) and Hily Holding, assured the markets that they continue to function as usual.

The companies that represent a cross-section of sectors, from finance to technology, logistics to aviation, said they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the ongoing safety of their assets and staff.

They confirmed that their financial positions are robust and that they have not seen a material impact on their balance sheets or liquidity.

"While heightened geopolitical tensions may create short-term volatility, ICAP’s diversified global portfolio and disciplined investment approach position us to navigate uncertainty with resilience," Investcorp Capital said.

The two bourses in the UAE had closed for two days following the outbreak of hostilities in the GCC on February 28, 2026. The stock exchanges in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reopened on Wednesday, although the majority of stocks ended in the red.

