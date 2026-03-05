DOHA: In light of the current circumstances and given the sensitivity and strategic importance of electricity transmission and distribution stations as vital state facilities, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has urged the public to refrain from parking vehicles in front of or near these stations. This is to ensure safety and the continued efficient and uninterrupted provision of essential services.



In a statement, Kahramaa emphasized that keeping the entrances to and the surrounding areas of electricity transmission and distribution stations clear at all times is crucial. This is essential for enabling operation, maintenance, and emergency teams to access sites immediately when needed, without any obstacles that could delay response or impede technical work.

Kahramaa stressed that parking vehicles in front of or within the immediate vicinity of these stations poses potential hazards and directly impacts the speed of response to reports and emergencies, which could negatively affect the safety of individuals and property. The organizationexplained that this announcement comes as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing security and safety standards and protecting the community. It called on everyone to adhere to the guidelines issued through its official channels and to cooperate with its field teams to ensure the continuity of vital services.



The organization concluded its statement by emphasizing that community cooperation is a fundamental pillar in safeguarding lives and property and ensuring the efficient operation of vital facilities under all circumstances.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

