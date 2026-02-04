Doha - TASMU Accelerator, an initiative of the TASMU Smart Qatar programme under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), signed a partnership agreement with DHL Express Qatar at Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The agreement was signed by Eman Al Kuwari, director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, and Henry Fares, managing director of DHL Express Qatar to serve as a Sector Expert for TASMU Accelerator. The announcement was made during a joint press conference held as part of Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The partnership aims to support startups participating in TASMU Accelerator by enabling them to benefit from DHL’s Express Qatar operational expertise and connecting the technology solutions they develop with real market needs, particularly in the fields of logistics, supply chain, and related sectors.

Under the cooperation agreement, DHL Express Qatar will contribute to providing practical opportunities for testing and developing technology solutions by sharing its operational expertise and offering sector insights grounded in real-world applied experience. This will help startups enhance the readiness of their solutions, validate their applicability, and support their expansion and market entry opportunities.

This partnership is part of the integrated ecosystem approach adopted by the TASMU Accelerator, which focuses on connecting digital innovation with real-world operational challenges and strengthening collaboration between government entities and private sector leaders, contributing to accelerating digital transformation and supporting the effective and sustainable growth of technology startups.

