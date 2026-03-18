Saudi Aramco’s investment arm Wa’ed Ventures has invested in California-based Resemble AI, which specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) voice generation, and detection of fake audio and video content.

The investment, which follows the conclusion of a $13 million funding round last December, marks a significant move by the oil giant to boost cybersecurity and AI safety within the Kingdom.

The American company’s December fundraising was backed by other heavyweights, including Google’s AI Future Fund, Sony Innovation Fund, Javelin and Ubiquity.

Aside from cloning voices, Resemble AI builds the so-called "shields" that can detect when an audio or video content is fraudulent.

The fresh capital will be used to fund Resemble AI’s expansion into Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, enabling the firm to provide infrastructure that can help organisations analyse data locally.

The region has experienced a significant increase in AI-generated fraud, with Saudi Arabia alone recording a 600% jump in 2025, according to Zohaib Ahmed, CEO and Co-founder of Resemble AI.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com