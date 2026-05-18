Energy Development Oman (EDO), the sultanate’s state-backed energy company, has completed a tap issue of its existing 10-year sukuk, raising an additional $200 million.

With the latest debt tap, EDO has raised an aggregate $850 million from the issuance, which carries a coupon of 5.14% and is set to mature in January 2036.

The benchmark issuance was priced at a spread of 77bps over US Treasuries, significantly tighter than the original issuance in January that was priced at 100bps.

EDO, which is rated BBB- by S&P and Fitch (both with a stable outlook), said the tap is a part of its broader funding strategy to support the company’s capital expenditure and diversify its funding sources during “continued global uncertainty”.

HSBC acted as the sole bookrunner on the transaction.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com