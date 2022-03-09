WORLD
FISCAL POLICY
Budget 2022: Longer-term solutions to curb financial difficulty in SA
EMPLOYMENT
80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays
POLITICS
Egyptian Foreign Ministry celebrates 100th anniversary on March 15
DIPLOMACY
Bahrain’s trade relations with EU discussed
TRADE
UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month
DIPLOMACY
UAE, Slovenia explore ways to enhance investment cooperation, unlock new opportunities
POLITICS
24% of Egypt’s ministerial positions held by women in 2021: CAPMAS
GLOBAL
ENVIRONMENT
Australia PM to declare east coast floods national emergency
FISCAL POLICY
Pakistan to exceed revenue target in FY22 -finance minister
DEFENSE
Ukraine's task is to hold off Russia for 7-10 days: senior official
OIL AND GAS
US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire
OIL AND GAS
Oil extends rally after U.S. bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears
ECONOMY
IMF board to consider $1.4bln in funding for Ukraine on Wednesday: Georgieva
GCC
EMPLOYMENT
Saudi Arabia’s job market booming with opportunities: Hays
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain
PRECIOUS METALS
UAE: Gold may test $2,100; 24K price in Dubai hits $67.72 per gram
AFRICA
AIRLINES
How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy
TAXATION
A lower corporate tax rate: Good news for some taxpayers in SA
OIL AND GAS
CERAWEEK: 'Energy transition? Leave us out,' says Nigeria oil minister
INVESTMENT
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln
LEVANT
MILITARY
Lebanon’s president honors military women
TRADE
Jordan investment minister meets Egyptian, Indian envoys over cooperation
CORONAVIRUS
9th epidemiological week witnessed 97 COVID deaths, 39,979 virus cases in Jordan
NORTH AFRICA
ECONOMY
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss regional and international developments
EQUITIES
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets end mixed, Egypt down nearly 3%
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project
EQUITIES
SODIC records 5% higher profits in 2021
MORE ON ECONOMY
DIPLOMACY
UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, U.S.'s Blinken discuss two-way ties, Ukraine
UAE
UAE women lead in building resilient economy, say experts
ECONOMY
IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup
EMPLOYMENT
Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023
GLOBAL MARKETS
War-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers: World Bank official
DEFENSE
Two EDGE entities in deal to design PDUs for armoured vehicles
DIPLOMACY
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai
GRAINS
Iraq's cabinet buys local wheat harvest exclusively: statement
LEGAL
UAE women supports country's development as a global community: Afra Al Hameli
Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank
Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day
Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account
Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies
Oman to build metro in the capital
PICK OF THE DAY
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
INSIGHTS
MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis
Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response
Only China can stop Russia
Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia
Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt
ZAWYA COVERAGE
INVESTMENT
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit
ECONOMY
IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P
LATEST VIDEO
Islamic Finance
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
LATEST NEWS
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar
Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain
Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble
Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests