Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed the availability of sufficient quantities of butane gas cylinders in the local market, according to a statement.

The ministry denied circulating reports of shortages in petroleum products, adding that it is monitoring the available quantities through its operations rooms, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and distribution companies to meet local market needs.

All governorates are receiving their full butane gas shares, with additional quantities being supplied to meet seasonal demand and increased consumption during Ramadan, the statement added.

Following recent military strikes in the Gulf region, the ministry implemented a series of proactive measures to secure energy supplies for the local market.