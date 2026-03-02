Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has gradually shifted from a technical oilfield practice to an established element within climate mitigation frameworks. Its development mirrors the broader recalibration of energy systems in response to environmental constraints. In Oman, this evolution is closely tied to the country’s subsurface expertise, distinctive geology and industrial profile.

The practice of injecting carbon dioxide underground began in the 1970s in North America, where CO₂ was used in enhanced oil recovery to increase production from mature reservoirs. These operations demonstrated that compressed carbon dioxide could be transported and injected into deep formations where it remained trapped by geological structures. Although climate policy was not yet driving deployment, the operational experience gained during this period laid the technical groundwork for geological storage.

By the 1990s, rising attention to greenhouse gas emissions repositioned CCS within environmental policy discussions. Norway’s Sleipner project, operated by Equinor at the Sleipner gas field, began storing separated CO₂ in a saline aquifer beneath the North Sea, demonstrating that long term monitoring and verification were achievable in offshore settings. Over time, carbon capture became integrated into decarbonisation pathways for sectors such as cement, steel, refining and chemicals, where emissions arise from industrial processes rather than energy use alone.

Oman’s direct experience with carbon dioxide injection emerged in the early 2000s through the activities of Petroleum Development Oman. CO₂ was injected into selected mature reservoirs to support field performance, requiring detailed modelling, pressure management and surveillance systems. While these projects were production focused, they developed capabilities in reservoir characterisation and injection monitoring that are directly relevant to contemporary storage applications.

The country’s geology provides multiple storage options. Sedimentary basins contain depleted reservoirs and saline aquifers under assessment for their capacity and integrity. In parallel, Oman’s extensive ophiolite formations introduce a mineral storage pathway. Ultramafic rocks in the Al Hajar Mountains react with carbon dioxide to form stable carbonate minerals. Research has focused on accelerating this natural reaction in controlled conditions to enable permanent mineralisation.

This approach has been advanced by 44.01, an Omani climate technology company working on in situ mineralisation of CO₂ within peridotite formations. Through pilot projects in Oman, the company has examined injection techniques and reaction behaviour to convert injected carbon dioxide into solid rock. Collaboration with industrial partners such as Holcim has explored linking captured emissions from cement production with geological mineralisation, connecting industrial sources with local rock formations.

Alongside mineralisation initiatives, Oman has undertaken studies into broader carbon capture, utilisation and storage systems. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has engaged with operators including OQ, Shell Oman and Occidental Oman to examine capture at gas processing facilities, refineries and power generation plants, as well as transport and storage infrastructure. These assessments consider site suitability, monitoring requirements and regulatory structures necessary for long term containment.

Carbon capture is also being evaluated in connection with hydrogen production, where reforming natural gas produces concentrated CO₂ streams that can be separated prior to release. Integrating capture with verified storage requires defined measurement, reporting and monitoring systems, together with clear permitting processes.

Internationally, CCS encompasses a range of configurations, from saline aquifer storage to mineralisation based removal. Within Oman, these approaches converge in a setting characterised by established reservoir management experience and reactive rock formations. Existing seismic surveys and well data support technical evaluation of storage integrity, while pilot projects contribute operational insight.

The trajectory of CCS in Oman therefore reflects an expansion of subsurface expertise into carbon management. Experience gained in hydrocarbon development now intersects with industrial emission reduction efforts and mineralisation research. Together, these elements form the current landscape of carbon capture and storage in the Sultanate of Oman, grounded in geology and informed by evolving environmental policy frameworks.

