MUSCAT: The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) – a 25% shareholder in Oman India Fertiliser Company SAOC (OMIFCO), which owns and operates a major ammonia-urea fertiliser complex at Sur – has proposed introducing nano fertilisers to support Oman’s food security and environmental objectives.

A senior IFFCO executive made the pitch during a meeting with officials from OQ, representing the Omani government’s 50% stake in OMIFCO.

Executives from Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), holding the remaining 25% stake, were also present at the Muscat meeting.

Nano fertilisers are engineered at the nanoscale (particles typically less than 100 nm) to interact more efficiently with plants. Their extremely small size provides a larger surface area relative to volume, potentially improving nutrient uptake, enabling targeted or slow-release delivery, and reducing waste and environmental impact compared with conventional fertilisers.

“I am pleased to share that we discussed IFFCO’s innovative Nano Fertilisers during our meeting. I highlighted the importance and growing need for nano-technology-based fertilisers in ensuring food security and environmental sustainability,” said K J Patel, MD – IFFCO, in a post.

Patel added that Omani representatives expressed interest in exploring the promotion of nano fertilisers in Oman through OMIFCO. “We agreed to work together to develop a suitable strategy to take this initiative forward. Glad that IFFCO’s Nano Fertilisers are now going global,” he stated.

IFFCO has been an early adopter and developer of nano fertiliser technology among major fertiliser producers, launching nano liquid urea in 2021, followed by nano DAP and developing nano NPK formulations.

Also attending the Muscat meeting were Mulham Al Jarf, Deputy President for Investment at the Oman Investment Authority and Chairman of OQ; Azzan Abdullatif, Chief Portfolio Officer, OQ; S S Yadav, Managing Director, KRIBHCO and Chairman of the OMIFCO Board; Rakesh Kapur, Joint MD, IFFCO and OMIFCO Board member; Manish Kumar, Finance Director, KRIBHCO and OMIFCO Board member; and Harish Garg, FC & Board Secretary, OMIFCO.

Patel noted, “The meeting provided an excellent opportunity to deliberate on matters relating to OMIFCO and to further strengthen the spirit of partnership that underpins this successful joint venture. Our discussions were constructive and forward-looking, reflecting our shared commitment to operational excellence, long-term sustainability, and value creation for all OMIFCO stakeholders.”

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

