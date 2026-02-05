Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers, cement, and steel in Egypt witnessed a collective increase on February 4th, as per the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A ton of ammonium sulfate stood at EGP 19,158, while the ammonium nitrate amounted to EGP 22,368 per ton. Meanwhile, the price of urea hit around EGP 23,479 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of gray cement registered EGP 3,980.

As for the steel, the price of a ton of investment-grade iron recorded EGP 35,785.

The price of a ton of Ezz Steel inched up by 0.1% daily to EGP 37,600.