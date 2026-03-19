Arab Finance: Beltone Asset Management has secured initial approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to launch “Fadda,” the Beltone Evolve Silver Investment Fund with cumulative daily return, as per an emailed press release.

This marks the introduction of Egypt’s first silver-focused investment fund.

The fund is designed to provide both individual and institutional investors with access to silver at competitive market prices through a professionally managed structure, positioning it as a new entry point into commodities investing within the local market.

By introducing silver as an investable asset class, the fund offers a tool for portfolio diversification and a hedge against market volatility, particularly over the medium to long term, as investors seek alternatives beyond traditional instruments.

The move reflects Beltone’s focus on developing new financial products aimed at expanding investment options and supporting the efficiency and depth of Egypt’s capital markets.

Subscription is expected to open after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with further details on the fund’s structure and investment mechanisms to be announced at a later stage.