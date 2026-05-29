Dubai’s real estate market recorded a sharp month-on-month recovery in April 2026, with total registered transaction value rising 20% to AED68.6 billion ($16.68 billion), according to a new analytical report published by Elite Merit Real Estate.

The rebound marks the first decisive recovery following a temporary slowdown in late February linked to broader regional geopolitical uncertainty. According to the report, April’s performance indicates that the correction was primarily sentiment-driven rather than structural, it said.

Total registered transactions reached 18,847 in April. Mortgage activity increased 33.5% month-on-month to AED14.52 billion, while cash sales rose 13.5% to AED48.34 billion.

Off-plan activity remained the dominant market driver, accounting for 70.5% of adjusted market share. Off-plan apartment sales alone reached a 2026 monthly high of AED19.7 billion.

“April’s rebound suggests that Dubai’s real estate market is continuing to stabilise after a short-term correction, with momentum supported by off-plan demand and selective strength across mid-market and prime segments. Early indications for May point to continued stability, with market performance increasingly defined by asset quality, location, and developer pipelines rather than broad-based expansion,” said Ilya Demidov, Managing Director at Elite Merit Real Estate.

Other key findings from the report include:

* The AED10 million+ luxury segment reached an all-time record of 995 transactions, representing 5.9% of the market, driven by capital rotation into mega-projects such as Palm Jebel Ali and Aman Residences.

* Dubai’s citywide rental index declined 1.26% month-on-month — the first negative monthly movement in the current cycle — compressing average gross rental yields to 6.62%.

* Secondary market liquidity remained under pressure, with resale transaction volumes down 43% year-on-year, reinforcing a two-speed market where off-plan activity continues to significantly outperform resale inventory.

* Community performance varied sharply across the market. Mid-market areas including Jumeirah Golf Estates Apartments (+5.75% MoM) and Dubai South (+2.64% MoM) continued to gain momentum, while ultra-prime locations such as Emirates Hills (-15.43% MoM) and Jumeirah Bay Island apartments (-8.30% MoM) remained in an active price-discovery phase.

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