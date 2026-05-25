Dubai’s real estate sector continues to post strong numbers, with the Dubai Land Department recording transactions worth AED21 billion ($5.72 billion) during the past week, according to the Dubai Media Office.

The latest figures come amid continued growth in the emirate’s property sector, which has remained one of the strongest-performing segments of the UAE economy despite regional geopolitical uncertainty.

Dubai’s real estate transactions surged 31 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to reach AED252 billion, according to data released earlier by the Dubai Land Department. The number of transactions rose 6 per cent during the period, while investments climbed 22 per cent to AED173 billion across 57,744 transactions.

The market has also continued to attract new investors. The number of investors increased 8 per cent in Q1 to 48,448, including more than 29,000 new investors entering the market, underlining Dubai’s appeal as a global investment destination.

Weekly transaction values have consistently remained elevated in recent months. Dubai recorded AED15.2 billion in weekly real estate transactions earlier this month, while another recent week saw deals worth AED14.7 billion.

The sector has been supported by sustained foreign investment, strong off-plan sales, demand for luxury properties, long-term residency reforms and the emirate’s broader economic expansion strategy under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

According to market data, Dubai recorded more than 214,000 property sales transactions worth AED682.5 billion in 2025, marking another record year for the sector. Including mortgages and gift transactions, the total value reportedly exceeded AED900 billion.

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