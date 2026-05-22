Egypt - One of One Developments has announced the opening of its new headquarters, marking a strategic step to support operational growth and upcoming projects in New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, and coastal destinations.

During the launch event, attended by Mostafa Salah, CEO, and Mahmoud Tammam, Vice Chairperson, the company also unveiled updates on its flagship residential project Grounds in New Cairo.

The Grounds development features a diverse mix of two- to four-bedroom apartments, with more than 80% of the site dedicated to green and open spaces, including a central park spanning 11 feddans. International planning firm EDSA has been appointed to design the masterplan.

Salah emphasized that the new headquarters reflects the company’s transition into a new phase of expansion, aiming to consolidate its position in Egypt’s real estate market through a pipeline of integrated communities.

He highlighted the success of the company’s Bridges project in Sheikh Zayed, which achieved EGP 1.5bn in sales within just two and a half months, underscoring strong demand for One of One’s developments.

The company stated that its strategy focuses on delivering integrated residential communities aligned with evolving market demand and modern planning standards.

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