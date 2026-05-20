Major structural works have been completed at Ras Al Khaimah’s first luxury Grade A office complex, RAK Central Square, with construction progressing in line with the delivery programme.

The development will deliver 2.27 million sq ft of high-quality workspace across five buildings, providing modern, flexible floors designed for tier-one businesses.

Superstructure works remain on schedule and are expected to top out (reach full structural height) in Q4 2026, marking a key milestone toward the planned Q4 2027 opening.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said, “RAK Central Square embodies our vision for a new generation of high-quality, Grade A office space in Ras Al Khaimah. It will sit at the heart of RAK Central, a community that integrates regional and international corporates, lifestyle and hospitality to create a future-ready centre.”

This construction progress aligns with the rising demand for premium Grade A office space in Ras Al Khaimah among regional and international businesses.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), said, “RAK Central Square is a critical step in addressing the growing demand for prime office space in Ras Al Khaimah. As investor activity accelerates and more regional and international companies look to establish a presence in the emirate, developments like this will play a central role in supporting business growth and strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a competitive investment destination.”

RAK Central offers direct access to key destinations across the emirate, including Al Hamra Golf Course, Al Hamra Mall, The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach and Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The complex is also well connected to regional and international gateways such as Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Dubai International Airport, aligning with the emirate’s broader economic and tourism ambitions, including its target of attracting 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.