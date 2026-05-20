Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), the owner and operator of a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and commercial destinations in Dubai, has broken ground on Lantana Hills, a new premium gated residential community in Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South.

DHAM has appointed Group AMANA, a regional leader in design and build, as the main contractor under an AED680 million ($185.16 million) agreement.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Malek Al Malek, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management; Nabil M Ramadhan, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer; Ismail Mohamed, Chief Development and Technical Services Officer; Fatma Almohammad, Executive Director Development and Technical Services, and Richard Abboud, Chief Executive Officer of Group AMANA, Joe Labaky, Chief Operating Officer, and Tariq Alawneh, General Manager at Group AMANA, among other senior leaders from both organisations.

This milestone represents a key step in DHAM’s continued expansion of its managed residential leasing portfolio across the emirate, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, future-ready communities.

Comprising 390 private townhouses within an amenity-rich environment, Lantana Hills will offer 3- and 4-bedroom family homes thoughtfully designed around the rhythms of modern lifestyle. The development features landscaped open spaces, community focused amenities, and seamless connectivity to nearby schools, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. Handover is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Building with innovation and sustainability

Group AMANA will deploy DuBox and DuPod’s cutting-edge modular technologies to deliver the community. By leveraging the latest off-site construction methods, the project will accelerate delivery timelines, reduce material waste by up to 30%, and improve on-site safety by more than 70% compared to traditional construction methods, with approximately 85% of the construction completed off-site.

Manufactured within a controlled factory environment, a record 2,730 modular units by DuBox and 2,020 bathroom pods by DuPod will ensure exceptional standards of quality, precision, and consistency. Driven by a strong commitment to sustainability, the project sets a new benchmark for smarter, faster, and more responsible community development.

Lantana Hills has achieved LEED for Cities and Communities: Plan & Design – Silver Precertification, with full certification currently in progress in line with Dubai Holding's broader sustainability agenda.

Lantana Hills offers strong city-wide connectivity, with Dubai Hills Mall within 10 minutes, Mall of the Emirates within 15 minutes, Dubai Mall approximately 20 minutes, and Al Maktoum International Airport approximately 25 minutes away.

Dubai Holding Asset Management is the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the owner and operator of Dubai Retail which oversees 56 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations, and the majority strategic shareholder of TECOM Group.

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